Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Material Type (PP, PU, Polyester, Cotton), Type (Surgical, Respirator), End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Industrial & Institutional, Personal/Individual Protection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Face Mask Market is projected to grow from USD 21.5 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of -33.7% from 2021 to 2026 .

The market is projected to witness tremendous growth from 2019 to 2021, followed by a sharp decrease in the years till 2026. Factors contributing to the exponential growth and then decrease during the forecast period in the spread of the COVID-19 globally, and the possible decrease in the spread of the novel coronavirus after the years 2021. Other factors such as the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks, are driving the demand for face masks globally.

By type, respirator segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of face mask during 2019 to 2021

By type, the respirator type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2021. The primary reason propelling the growth of this segment is the N-series mask, which are considered to be the most efficient protection against the spread of COVID-19

By nature, the reusable segment is estimated to record the highest growth in the face mask market during the forecast period

By nature, the reusable segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global face mask market during the forecast period. The high growth of the reusable face mask segment is majorly attributed to their low cost and the huge shortage of disposable face mask, globally. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the reusable segment in the face mask market during the forecast period.