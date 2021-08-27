checkAd

ALSTOM SA Results of the option to receive the 2020-21 dividend in shares

Results of the option to receive the 2020/21 dividend in shares

27 August 2021 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, held on July 28, 2021, offered the option for shareholders to receive the 2020/21 dividend of €0.25 gross per share in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The share price for the new shares to be issued in payment of the 2020/21 dividend was set on July 28, 2021 at 34.21 euros. The terms of dividend payment have been detailed in the press release of 28 July 2021.

The period to exercise the option ran from August 4 to August 25, 2021 included. At the end of the option period, 51,58% of rights were exercised in favour of receiving the payment for the 2020/21 dividend in shares. As a result, 1,401,876 new shares will be issued, representing 0.38% of the Company’s share capital based on the share capital as of July 31, 2021.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on August 31, 2021. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and be fully assimilated with existing ALSTOM shares.

The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect to receive 2020/21 dividend in shares amounts to €45,016,395.50 and the date for the payment in cash is set from August 31, 2021.
  

 

  		About Alstom

  		   
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com
*unaudited proforma 		 
 
  Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor Relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

 

 

  		 

 

 

 

Attachment





