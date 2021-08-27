checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 25 August 2021 regarding the approval of warrant exercises and the subsequent issuance of 195,860,558 new shares following registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Due to the exercise of Warrants B and the issuance of new shares in the Company, a certain large shareholder discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Robert Napier Keith will be issued 53,636,362 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants B. Following the conversion, the shareholding of Robert Napier Keith will represent 18.45% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 322,212,062 shares in the Company. Following the conversion, Robert Napier Keith will not own any unexercised warrants in the Company. All shares and other rights to shares combined will represent 18.45% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

The threshold being passed is the percentage of outstanding shares and other rights to shares combined.

27 August 2021
Ensurge Micropower ASA





