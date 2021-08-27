NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of the Company will be held at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port, Guernsey on Thursday, 23 September 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions

1. THAT the Company’s annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and adopted.

2. THAT Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, and that the directors be authorised to agree the auditor’s remuneration.

3. THAT Mr Andrew Henton who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

4. THAT Mr Andrew Howat who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

5. THAT Ms Sylvie Sauton who, being eligible and having offered herself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.

6. THAT Mr Bruce James who, being eligible and having offered himself for election, be appointed as a director of the Company.