Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR) Notice of AGM

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Registration Number: 45582

Registered Office: Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT
Tel: +44 (0)1481 702 400 Fax: +44 (0)1481 702 407

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of the Company will be held at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St. Peter Port, Guernsey on Thursday, 23 September 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions
1. THAT the Company’s annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and adopted.
2. THAT Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, and that the directors be authorised to agree the auditor’s remuneration.
3. THAT Mr Andrew Henton who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
4. THAT Mr Andrew Howat who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
5. THAT Ms Sylvie Sauton who, being eligible and having offered herself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company.
6. THAT Mr Bruce James who, being eligible and having offered himself for election, be appointed as a director of the Company.
7. THAT the waiver granted by the Panel of the obligation which may otherwise arise, pursuant to Rule 9 of the Code, for a member of the Concert Party to make a general offer to the other Shareholders for all of their Shares as a result of market purchases of Shares by the Company pursuant to the authority granted under Resolution 8 that could potentially increase the Concert Party’s interest in Shares from approximately 31.63 per cent. of the total Voting Rights in connection with the BG Remuneration Policy) to a maximum of approximately 34.37 per cent. of the total Voting Rights, be approved.
