checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 18:07  |  29   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (“Rekor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REKR) securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 10, 2021, a Texas bill authorizing the establishment of a state uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion (“UVED”) was left pending in state committee, leading to significant market speculation that the bill was dead. The same day, during a conference call, Rekor indicated that the Company may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.20, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors. The stock price continued to decline during the next trading session by $2.45, or nearly 18%, to close at $11.26 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then on May 26, 2021, Western Edge published a report entitled “Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway and Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk,” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s “realized results suggest management’s potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%.” The report also noted that Rekor’s predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership had exited it because “the program is not economically feasible.”

The same day, Mariner Research Group published a report entitled “REKR – Government documents do not support investor expectations.” According to the report, “government documentation . . . shows that REKR’s revenue opportunities are likely a fraction of what investors expect.” For example, “Oklahoma government budgets imply that REKR’s much vaunted UVED program is a sub $2MM revenue opportunity–almost 96% less than the > $40MM in revenue intimated by Rekor’s CEO.”

On this news, Rekor’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 3.93%, to close at $10.77 per share on May 26, 2021.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rekor’s automatic license plate recognition (“ALPR”) technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor’s Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor’s UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 30, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Rekor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (“Rekor” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Deadline in 4 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21Rekor Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen