Good Works Acquisition Corp. and Cipher Mining Announce Closing of Business Combination; Cipher Mining to Trade on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbols "CIFR" and "CIFRW"

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it completed its business combination with Good Works Acquisition Corp. (“Good Works”) (NASDAQ: GWAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Good Works shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 25, 2021.

Following the merger, the combined company is named Cipher Mining Inc. (“Cipher Mining”). Beginning on Monday, August 30, 2021, Cipher Mining’s ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “CIFR” and “CIFRW”, respectively.

Cipher Mining’s experienced management team will be led by Chief Executive Officer Tyler Page. The Board of Directors of Cipher Mining (the “Board”) is composed of James “Jim” Newsome (Chair), Cary Grossman, Caitlin Long, Wesley “Bo” Williams, Holly Morrow Evans, Robert Dykes and Tyler Page. Cipher Mining believes that the Board's diverse backgrounds and expertise across relevant industries will position it to execute on its strategies.

Private Placement (“PIPE”) and Closing Conditions

The business combination and associated PIPE investment enabled Cipher Mining to raise a total of approximately $391 million (after transaction expenses). After accounting for redemptions by Good Works’ public shareholders and transaction expenses in connection with the consummation of the business combination, the Minimum Cash Condition of $400 million in the agreement and plan of merger was not satisfied and Cipher Mining agreed to waive such condition.

Advisors
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive advisor and lead placement agent to Good Works, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as lead financial advisor to Cipher Mining. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC also served as co-placement agents on the PIPE.

Schiff Hardin LLP acted as legal counsel to Good Works. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Cipher Mining. Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal counsel to the placement agents.

About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher Mining aims to leverage best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining.

