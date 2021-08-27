JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Publication of Unaudited Semi Annual Report The following document is available for viewing: Unaudited Semi Annual Report for the period ended 30 June 2021. To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regula ... Enquiries: JPMorgan Connie MacCurrach connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Half Year Report JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report 27.08.2021 / 17:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre Dublin 1 Dublin Ireland Phone: +353 1 612 3000 Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757, IE00BN4RDY28, IE00BJK9H860, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US, A2QAZ5, A2PEJX, A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1229517

