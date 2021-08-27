checkAd

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report

27.08.2021 / 17:12
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Publication of Unaudited Semi Annual Report

The following document is available for viewing:

Unaudited Semi Annual Report for the period ended 30 June 2021.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regula ...



Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach

connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com




 

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757, IE00BN4RDY28, IE00BJK9H860, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32,
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US, A2QAZ5, A2PEJX, A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229517

 
