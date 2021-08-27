Majic Presents CGCX Revenues & Business Lines

The Company wishes to provide a recap of the online presentation hosted on August 22 nd , 2021. To that end, we refer investors and shareholders to the video currently hosted on the homepage of the Company’s Corporate website. A PDF version of the presentation is also available for viewing on the following link.

Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, provides recap and summary of the online corporate presentation held on August 22 nd , 2021.

Click Here For: Majic Corporate Presentation PDF

Click Here For: Majic Corporate Presentation Video

“Our shareholders had been eager to learn more details about the Company, its history, its accomplished milestones but more importantly its current and projected revenues as well as the planned milestones. We share this journey with our shareholders, and we want to share both the accomplished milestones and the excitement over the hard work being put into reaching the future ones” said Dr. Vin Menon, co-founder of CGCX.

During the presentation the Company elaborated on the:

History of CGCX & Roadmap

Geographical Presence

Leadership & Strategic Partners

Business Lines

Revenues & Projections

Outlook

The key points in the roadmap consisted of:

CGCX Crypto Mining Farm Pilot Launch in Q3 of 2021

BGBF agreement to be announced in Q3 of 2021

India Crypto Exchange acquisition in Q4 of 2021

Blockchain Insurance Solution acquisition in Q4 of 2021

As of now, CGCX operates in the markets of Singapore, Malaysia, and Mauritius. New markets to be announced are:

India

United Arab Emirate (UAE)

United States of America (USA)

Business Lines

The three business lines and their respective levelized contributions to earning will consist of:

CGCX Exchange (46%)

CGCX Custody Solutions (13%)

CGCX Mining Operations (41%)

Revenues & Projections

For the 12 months ending on December 31, 2020, revenues were USD 5,281,500

ending on December 31, 2020, revenues were For the 6 months ending on June 30, 2021, revenues were USD 5,117,136

For the remainder of 2021, additional revenues will be realized from the India Crypto Exchange, the Custody Solutions, and the Crypto Mining business lines. The projected revenues for the year ending December 31st, 2021, and the following two years are: