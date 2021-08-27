Else Nutrition Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Listed with 1,000+ US Natural Food and Grocery Retail Stores
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced
results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management is pleased to announce it achieved significant progress executing its go-to-market plan in the US market, getting listed at more than
1,000 US natural food and grocery retail stores (already on-shelf at 700 of these stores), and continuing the rapid growth of its online sales. The Company also successfully launched its second
product line – Complete Nutrition for Kids in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. The following will summarize our major execution points achieved in the second quarter of 2021, as well as our business.
Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations.
Q2 2021 Financial Highlights
- Successfully launched its second product – Complete Nutrition for Kids (3+ years; in powder form). The product was launched online on www.elsenutrition.com and on Amazon.com.
- Successfully increased online sales by 40% on Amazon.com and www.elsenutrition.com.
- Achieved US retail presence in more than 1,000 listed stores. New Q2 listings include Big-Y (71 stores), Vitamin Cottage (159), PCC Community Markets (15), AFS (32), Mother's Markets (11), Huckleberry's Natural Market (16) and more than 100 co-ops and independent stores. Fulfilled initial retail orders and launched aggressive retail promotion campaigns. Most listed stores are expected to launch the product during the summer, and as retail velocity will grow during the remainder of the year, product shipments to distributors and retailers are expected to grow as well.
- Quarterly revenues were C$1,114 thousand, compared to C$210 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 430%.
- Quarterly operating loss was C$3,772 thousand, compared to C$1,267 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly net loss was C$4,753 thousand, or C$0.05 per share, compared to C$4,495 thousand, or C$0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly cash flow used for operating activities was C$3,968 thousand, compared to C$1,427 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.
- Cash position was C$17,906 million as of June 30, 2021 (including restricted cash and short-term bank deposit).
- The Company had no Loans liability as of June 30, 2021.
