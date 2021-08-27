Else Nutrition Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Listed with 1,000+ US Natural Food and Grocery Retail Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management is pleased to announce it achieved significant progress executing its go-to-market plan in the US market, getting listed at more than 1,000 US natural food and grocery retail stores (already on-shelf at 700 of these stores), and continuing the rapid growth of its online sales. The Company also successfully launched its second product line – Complete Nutrition for Kids in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. The following will summarize our major execution points achieved in the second quarter of 2021, as well as our business. Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations .



Q2 2021 Financial Highlights