Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2021 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: EICOM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Eichler
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke AG

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.50 EUR 172928.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.5000 EUR 172928.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69982  27.08.2021 



