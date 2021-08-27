Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

