Blue Water Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.

Holders of approximately 73.95% of Blue Water’s issued and outstanding shares cast votes at the Special Meeting. Approximately 69.57% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BLUW), a special purpose acquisition company (“Blue Water”), today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women (“Clarus”) at its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, August 27, 2021.

A total of 3,270,531 shares of common stock were presented for redemption in connection with the Special Meeting. There will be approximately $25.29 million remaining in the trust account following redemptions.

In light of receipt of the requisite approvals by Blue Water’s stockholders described above, Blue Water expects the Business Combination to be completed promptly following the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, as applicable. As previously announced, the combined company will be named “Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Market following the closing under the new ticker symbols “CRXT,” and “CRXTW,” respectively.

A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed by Blue Water with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Blue Water is a special purpose acquisition company formed in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

