checkAd

DGAP-News Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 19:00  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021

27.08.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Oslo, 27th August 2021 at 17:30 CET

Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021

- Total revenues reported at EUR 30.2m representing an increase of 35.6% versus Q2 2020 at actual rates and 42.3% at constant rates.

- The revenues continue to rise, and the sequential growth represents an improvement of 6.6% over Q1 2021.

- The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 5.8m in actual rates, versus EUR 6.1m in Q2 2020. The constant foreign exchange performance was EUR 8.0m evidencing a significant impact from currency fluctuation.

- The adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1%, down from Q2 2020 of 27.5%.

- Last twelve months revenues at Q2 2021 showed EUR 103.3m and adjusted EBITDA were EUR 19.5m.

- Fiven has concluded a new senior secured sustainability linked bond of EUR 70m with maturity in June 2024.

- The cash balance ended at EUR 89.8m. Adjusted for the net proceeds of the new bond, the cash level was EUR 23.6m, down by EUR 0.9m from Q1 2021.

- The redemption of the previous bond of EUR 56.5m has been executed in Q3.

- The June 30 leverage ratio ended at 2.47.

- Fiven order intake displays pre-pandemic levels, and the order book has increased every month during 2021.

Outlook

Although the uncertainty remains in how the pandemic might still impact some regions like India and Brazil, evident signs of recovery are visible in many product segments. Fiven expects the demand to continue at a good pace throughout the year, driven by the prospect of further economic recovery worldwide. A strong selling price discipline is implemented to compensate for inflation and raw material and power cost increases.

Forecasted revenue growth for 2021 vs. 2020 is expected to be near 20%. The adjusted EBITDA for the year 2021 is expected to be in the range of EUR 20m - 22m, including a positive impact of EUR 1.4m from IFRS 16.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0752K_1-2021-8-27.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 27 August 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1229535  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229535&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021 DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021 27.08.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 27th August 2021 at 17:30 CET …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-News: Turbon AG: Zahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021 und Ausblick
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: 4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2021
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx und acre gewinnen Iconic Award für WAYV
DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG gibt Bezugspreis im Rahmen der Wahldividende bekannt
DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Erfolgreiche Anleiheemission: Vonovia platziert Unternehmensanleihen von 5 Mrd. € zu ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...