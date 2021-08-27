checkAd

Redbox Names Streaming Industry Veteran Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced the company has named Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology. She will lead a team developing next-generation technologies and product improvements for the company's growing streaming platform and its established kiosk business.

Chu comes from Fullscreen Media, where she led efforts to mature and expedite the launch of the company's first SVOD product. Also, she developed feature enhancements to the SVOD platform and led engineering strategy and execution for the company's B2C and B2B lines of business. Prior to Fullscreen, Chu spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital‐based platform. As Vice President of Media Technology Services, she drove the creation of a Media Asset Management System comprised of metadata and workflows for 1M+ assets and led the development of a robust portfolio of software applications.

"Christina brings expansive end-to-end engineering expertise and domain knowledge in media and streaming platforms which will have an immediate impact," said Stephen Lavin, Chief Technology Officer, Redbox. "I know she will create and execute product and technology enhancements with the Redbox team that will make the viewing experience on our apps even more enjoyable."

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

