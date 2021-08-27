Redbox Names Streaming Industry Veteran Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced the company has named Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology. She will lead a team developing next-generation technologies and product improvements for the company's growing streaming platform and its established kiosk business.

Chu comes from Fullscreen Media, where she led efforts to mature and expedite the launch of the company's first SVOD product. Also, she developed feature enhancements to the SVOD platform and led engineering strategy and execution for the company's B2C and B2B lines of business. Prior to Fullscreen, Chu spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital‐based platform. As Vice President of Media Technology Services, she drove the creation of a Media Asset Management System comprised of metadata and workflows for 1M+ assets and led the development of a robust portfolio of software applications.