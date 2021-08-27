checkAd

ALYI Previews Two Anticipated Acquisitions To Bolster And Expand EV Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 19:30  |  60   |   |   

Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced ongoing merger and acquisition developments anticipated to soon result in two acquisitions intended to bolster the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem in Africa.  The company recently acquired a stock interest in self-drive rental vehicle company, and the two additional anticipated acquisitions are similarly expected to complement ALYI’s expanding EV Ecosystem Strategy.

ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem Strategy is not to just produced a single EV product.  ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business that includes the Rideshare initiative in Africa and the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle initiative in North American.

The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order.  CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year.

The company has also announced an expansion of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot into Ethiopia.  The pilot expansion in Ethiopia has been in the works for approximately the last year.  Dr. Torno visited Addis Ababa earlier this month to finalize expansion plans.

Africa has millions of motorcycles, both two wheeled and three wheeled, deployed as taxis or boda-bodas and tuk tuks, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles. 

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

The company confirms it expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years.  The company intends to publish a specific revenue target shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALYI Previews Two Anticipated Acquisitions To Bolster And Expand EV Ecosystem Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced ongoing merger and acquisition developments anticipated to soon result in two acquisitions intended to bolster the company’s Electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Missfresh Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...