ALYI Previews Two Anticipated Acquisitions To Bolster And Expand EV Ecosystem

ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem Strategy is not to just produced a single EV product. ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced ongoing merger and acquisition developments anticipated to soon result in two acquisitions intended to bolster the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem in Africa. The company recently acquired a stock interest in self-drive rental vehicle company, and the two additional anticipated acquisitions are similarly expected to complement ALYI’s expanding EV Ecosystem Strategy.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business that includes the Rideshare initiative in Africa and the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle initiative in North American.

The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order. CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year.

The company has also announced an expansion of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot into Ethiopia. The pilot expansion in Ethiopia has been in the works for approximately the last year. Dr. Torno visited Addis Ababa earlier this month to finalize expansion plans.

Africa has millions of motorcycles, both two wheeled and three wheeled, deployed as taxis or boda-bodas and tuk tuks, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

The company confirms it expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years. The company intends to publish a specific revenue target shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.