checkAd

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding increase in share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 19:27  |  24   |   |   

On 26 August 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 21,749,999 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.

According to Article 19 of Icelandic Act No 20/2021 an issuer shall, if the issuer increases or reduces its share capital or number of voting rights, as soon as possible and no later than on the last trading day of the calendar month, disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,772,128,236 of which the bank owns 48,000,000 own shares. Each share corresponds to one Icelandic króna in nominal value and each króna of share capital carries one vote. 

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding increase in share capital On 26 August 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 21,749,999 for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Missfresh Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...