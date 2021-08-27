checkAd

Werner Enterprises Recognized With Numerous Awards, Including Quest for Quality

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, recently earned several prestigious awards, including the Quest for Quality Award (from Logistics Management); Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider (from Inbound Logistics); and, 2021 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider (from Food Logistics).

"We're grateful to receive these honors from our esteemed peers and colleagues in the industry," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "Over the course of the pandemic, our elite team of drivers and associates has risen to the occasion to provide safe, on-time delivery and exceptional customer service that has made a true difference when America has needed us the most."

This year marks the fifth consecutive year Werner has received the Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management. The Quest for Quality Award is the most significant measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics and transportation industry. Werner received the Quest for Quality Award in multiple categories – truckload-dry freight carrier and 3PL transportation management solutions.”

“Werner’s strength in transportation and logistics and our commitment to keep our promises with customers set us apart,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Craig Callahan. “Our portfolio of services and our strong execution help us provide unmatched customer service and coverage for all business needs.”

Werner is also proud to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 10 3PL Provider for the fifth consecutive year. Each year, thousands of industry professionals complete Inbound Logistics magazine’s Excellence Survey, voting for the best third-party logistics providers, in the areas of attentiveness, reliability, flexibility and execution ability.

"Werner is honored to be named a Top 3PL Provider for the fifth consecutive year, thanks to the continued support of our customers and carriers," said Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics Matt Parry. "One of the reasons for Werner's success is the incredible relationships we've built. Those relationships start from a commitment to best-in-class service and working directly with our customers to provide innovative solutions for their supply chains."

Food Logistics also recently recognized Werner’s outstanding customer service by naming Werner a 2021 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider. To be selected, companies must show they are committed to improving their expertise and keeping up with the latest temperature monitoring technologies, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems.

To read more about Werner’s logistics management services, visit our website.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. 

