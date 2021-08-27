checkAd

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Self Tender Offer

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) (the "Company" or "PTSI") today announced the preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, which expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare"), the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 272,414 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the expected final purchase price of $37.00 per share, including shares that were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company expects to acquire 272,414 shares at a final purchase price of $37.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10.1 million. These shares represent approximately 2.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of July 23, 2021 (as adjusted for the Company's previously announced 2-for-1 forward split of its common stock in the form of a 100% stock dividend paid on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2021 (the "Stock Split")). The total amount of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer includes the Company's right to increase the tender offer by up to two percent of the Company's outstanding shares (as adjusted for the Stock Split). The determination of the final number of shares to be purchased and the final price per share is subject to confirmation by Computershare of the proper delivery of the shares validly tendered and not withdrawn.

The number of shares to be purchased and the price per share are preliminary and are subject to verification by Computershare and subject to change for a number of reasons, including if some or all of the shares tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery are not delivered within the applicable two trading day settlement period. The actual number of shares to be purchased and the final price per share will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion of the confirmation process by Computershare, and are not expected to be announced until at least August 31, 2021. Promptly after such announcement, Computershare will issue payment for the shares validly tendered and accepted for payment under the tender offer and will return shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer.

