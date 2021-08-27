Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 27 August 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) announces that on 27 August 2021, the Company transferred 10,999 shares from treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 2,305,227 representing 0.77% of the Company's issued common shares. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, are unchanged at 300,000,000.