Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the Benzinga Crypto Festival and Participate in Panel Discussion

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces today that its Chief Mining Officer, Ben Gagnon, will present at the Benzinga Crypto Festival, which is being held virtually on August 31 – September 1, 2021.

Mr. Gagnon will deliver his presentation on Wednesday, September 1, at 1:30 pm ET and will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Profit-Making Opportunities in Crypto Mining: Present and Future” at 2:50 pm ET on the same day.

Mr. Gagnon and other members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors can register to watch the presentation and panel discussion here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/crypto-fest/

We invite you to visit our website to learn more about Bitfarms and for a convenient link to watch the sessions at a later time. The link will be found under the tab titled Presentation & Events at: https://www.bitfarms.com/investors/

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com 

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/ 
https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io 
https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/ 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/ 

