Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Livestream Integrated E-Commerce Platform

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized is pleased to announce that the Company has integrated livestream  e-commerce platform, to allow influencers and Kronos product fans to earn income by livestreaming their excitement of the in-person  product experiences and share their positive involvement with the Kronos air purification products.

Kronos is hiring a livestream commerce team to develop this venue.

Techcrunch.com recently published an article titled Livestream e-commerce: Why companies and brands need to tune in. “Livestream e-commerce has taken off in China in the last few years and is expected to yield more than $60 billion this year. In 2019, 37% of online shoppers in China (over 265 million people) made purchases on livestreams — and that was well before quarantine. In 2020, it’s estimated to have reached around 560 million people. Last December, Walmart livestreamed shopping events on TikTok. Amazon released a live platform where influencers promote items and chat with customers. Instagram launched a Shop feature that encourages users to browse and buy within the app. Facebook also kicked off Live Shopping Fridays for the beauty and fashion categories.”

With the impact of COVID-19 on the retail industry, Kronos decided to fill the gap not only for consumers interested to recreate more visual shopping experience, but also to adapt to shopper demand for remote one-on-one browsing and buying options. “As Kronos management is developing ways to adjust to the new normal -post-COVID, we are looking at no-risk, yet scalable distribution and marketing channels that will deliver to our online shoppers a more engaging, entertaining and useful shopping experience in the industry,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Kronos integrated live stream platform and safe air marketplace allows Kronos product fans and enthusiasts to connect with their community and sell Kronos products on a secure online shopping platform.

Marketresearchfuture.com published that “Global Live Streaming Market is projected to reach USD 247,275 Million by 2027, growing continually at 28.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period.”

The live streaming market growth can be attributed to live videos or live streaming activities that have significantly increased since 2015. Social platforms are the key source of live video content, and TV is the most popular type of live video content accessed. Brands and public figures started actively interacting with their intended audience through online platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. With the growing popularity of eSports and video games increasing among all age groups, live video game streaming gained greater momentum. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), in one of its reports in 2018 stated that more than 67% of consumers globally streamed live video content and over 52% of that group preferred free, ad-supported live streaming over subscription-based and à la carte services. Additionally, around 47% of consumers globally have reported having increased their live streaming time since 2019. Resultantly, the global live streaming market is growing continually at a rapid pace. Moreover, the expanding population and the escalating urbanization rate across emerging regions positively impacts market growth. Furthermore, the rapid economic growth has provided impetus to the growth of the market over the past couple of years.

