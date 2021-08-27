checkAd

CORRECTION - Bank of Idaho Plans Treasure Valley Ribbon Cuttings

Autor: Accesswire
CORRECTS DATE OF OTCQX LISTING

TREASURE VALLEY, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Experiencing rapid growth across the Treasure Valley, Bank of Idaho plans to take a celebratory pause on Monday, September 13, and Tuesday September 14, 2021, to properly commemorate earlier openings of their Nampa and Overland Road branches, as the pandemic precluded festivities in 2020.

It's never too late to celebrate. Mark your calendars to attend both ceremonies:

- Historic Downtown Nampa celebration with Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is Monday, September 13, 4:00-6:00 pm, at 324 12th Ave S, Nampa.

- Overland Road, Boise celebration, with Boise Metro Chamber ribbon cutting, Tuesday, September 14, 4:00-6:00 pm, at 6981 West Overland Road, Boise.

Though both branches have been up and running for more than a year, Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard said it's important to mark the occasion.

"I'm so proud of our branch teams and leaders who were able to get these new locations open in the middle of a pandemic and immediately hit the ground - helping hundreds of small businesses secure their PPP loans," he said. "We finally have time to celebrate our Idaho roots and reflect on how far we've come."

Bank of Idaho has been a cornerstone in eastern Idaho since 1985, when their headquarter location opened in Idaho Falls. Their first Boise branch opened in early 2019, and in October of that year, stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID. Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses and is a leader in SBA lending.

Contact: Tyler Kraupp
Phone: 1.208.390.0667
Tyler.Kraupp@bankofidaho.net

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661792/CORRECTION--Bank-of-Idaho-Plans-Trea ...

