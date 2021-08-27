Verizon stands ready as Hurricane Ida threatens the storm-battered Gulf

Network operations include preparing for potential commercial power outages and flooding.

The Verizon Response Team (VRT) stands at the ready 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies to support first responders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ida makes its way to the Gulf, Verizon teams in the storm-weary markets prepare to once again provide critical communications before, during and after the storm. The likelihood of potential flooding is high and accompanying commercial outages are expected. Verizon engineers are topping off generators and pre-staging trucks with fuel, readying mobile network assets for rapid deployment, preparing satellite and microwave equipment as redundancy connections if fiber is impacted, and activating response teams to keep customers and first-responders connected. Despite numerous mobile assets being deployed in support of wild fire efforts in the west, flooding in Tennessee, assisting in processing Afghan refugees, and ongoing support for the pandemic response, Verizon has pre-staged numerous emergency assets outside of the storm’s projected path.