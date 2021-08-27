Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Proposed Settlement and Settlement Hearing of Stockholder Derivative Action

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that a settlement hearing (the “Settlement Hearing”) will be held on November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, before the Honorable Lewis J. Liman at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the “Court”) in the matter of In re Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Derivative Litigation, Lead Case No. 1:19-cv-10641-LJL (the “Consolidated Derivative Action”).



On August 18, 2021, Judge Liman granted preliminary approval of the proposed settlement of the Consolidated Derivative Action (the “Proposed Settlement”) as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 29, 2021 (the “Stipulation”), approved the form and manner of the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action (the “Notice”), and scheduled the Settlement Hearing. The Proposed Settlement involves Aclaris implementing certain corporate governance reforms and for attorneys’ fees to be paid to plaintiffs’ counsel by Aclaris’ insurer. The Settlement Hearing is being held to determine, among other things, whether the terms of the Stipulation are fair, reasonable, and adequate. A copy of the Notice can be accessed on the “Investor Overview” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com.