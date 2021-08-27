Passage Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Passage Bio granted an option to purchase 360,000 shares of common stock to Ms. King as a material inducement to her employment (the King Options). The King Options have an exercise price of $11.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 23, 2021, the grant date of the King Options.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has granted inducement awards to the company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Simona King, and eight other individuals under an inducement plan adopted by its board of directors.

Passage Bio also granted options to purchase an aggregate of 205,100 shares to eight other newly hired employees as a material inducement to their employment (the Employee Options and together with the King Options, the Inducement Options). The Employee Options have an exercise price of $10.84, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 16, 2021, the grant date of the Employee Options.

The Inducement Options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The shares subject to the Inducement Options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable grant date, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement.

About Passage Bio

