Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter 2021 ended on August 1, 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021 after the market close.



Management will hold a conference call to report these results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (720) 543-0206 or toll-free (800) 458-4121. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free

(844) 512-2921; the passcode is 8867697.