Dynamic Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter Results
SkyFly co-venture opened July 9, 2021. Dynamic holds an option to acquire 50%
TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( the “Company”) today reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for
the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The consolidated financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at sedar.com or at dynamictechgroup.com.
“The second quarter involved an intense effort by our Dynamic commissioning team, working on site in Pigeon Forge with our partners, the owners of The Island theme park, to bring all the elements together successfully. We have been very satisfied to see the strong early attendance results and the very positive social media reviews from the opening of SkyFly: Soar America on July 9.” Said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This co-venture, which we have an option to buy 50%, serves as proof of concept for our co-venture initiative. This will provide a significant boost to our re-financing efforts. Our prudent processing of our reduced backlog, the continued development and financing of our co-venture pipeline, and the diversification of revenue sources from Dynamic Structures will position the Company to emerge in the post-pandemic world. The pivot in strategy will result in a more resilient and much more valuable company, with an increased focus on recurring profit from co-ventures and a much improved profit outlook on a much lower level of sales.”
Summary of first quarter consolidated results
- Revenues decreased to $8.8 million in second quarter 2021, down 46% from second quarter 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $2.0 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in second quarter 2021 compared to 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA earnings in second quarter 2020.
- Net loss from continuing operations was 5.1 million in second quarter 2021 compared to $1.8 million in second quarter 2020.
- Cash used in operating activities was $0.9 million in second quarter 2021 compared to cash generated by operating activities of $1.0 million in second quarter 2020.
- Total cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $1.8 million as compared to $7.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
- Contract Backlog was $106 million as of June 30, 2021, down 6% from the end of 2020. 70% of the backlog is non-first generation contracts. Currently 70% of the backlog (5 contracts) are on hold
because of client and/or pandemic caused delays.
0 Kommentare