Dynamic Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter Results

SkyFly co-venture opened July 9, 2021. Dynamic holds an option to acquire 50%

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( the “Company”) today reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The consolidated financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at sedar.com or at dynamictechgroup.com.



“The second quarter involved an intense effort by our Dynamic commissioning team, working on site in Pigeon Forge with our partners, the owners of The Island theme park, to bring all the elements together successfully. We have been very satisfied to see the strong early attendance results and the very positive social media reviews from the opening of SkyFly: Soar America on July 9.” Said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This co-venture, which we have an option to buy 50%, serves as proof of concept for our co-venture initiative. This will provide a significant boost to our re-financing efforts. Our prudent processing of our reduced backlog, the continued development and financing of our co-venture pipeline, and the diversification of revenue sources from Dynamic Structures will position the Company to emerge in the post-pandemic world. The pivot in strategy will result in a more resilient and much more valuable company, with an increased focus on recurring profit from co-ventures and a much improved profit outlook on a much lower level of sales.”

Summary of first quarter consolidated results