checkAd

Dynamic Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 22:00  |  36   |   |   

SkyFly co-venture opened July 9, 2021. Dynamic holds an option to acquire 50%

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( the “Company”) today reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The consolidated financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at sedar.com or at dynamictechgroup.com.

“The second quarter involved an intense effort by our Dynamic commissioning team, working on site in Pigeon Forge with our partners, the owners of The Island theme park, to bring all the elements together successfully. We have been very satisfied to see the strong early attendance results and the very positive social media reviews from the opening of SkyFly: Soar America on July 9.” Said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This co-venture, which we have an option to buy 50%, serves as proof of concept for our co-venture initiative. This will provide a significant boost to our re-financing efforts. Our prudent processing of our reduced backlog, the continued development and financing of our co-venture pipeline, and the diversification of revenue sources from Dynamic Structures will position the Company to emerge in the post-pandemic world. The pivot in strategy will result in a more resilient and much more valuable company, with an increased focus on recurring profit from co-ventures and a much improved profit outlook on a much lower level of sales.”

Summary of first quarter consolidated results

  • Revenues decreased to $8.8 million in second quarter 2021, down 46% from second quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $2.0 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in second quarter 2021 compared to 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA earnings in second quarter 2020.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was 5.1 million in second quarter 2021 compared to $1.8 million in second quarter 2020.
  • Cash used in operating activities was $0.9 million in second quarter 2021 compared to cash generated by operating activities of $1.0 million in second quarter 2020.
  • Total cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $1.8 million as compared to $7.7 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Contract Backlog was $106 million as of June 30, 2021, down 6% from the end of 2020. 70% of the backlog is non-first generation contracts. Currently 70% of the backlog (5 contracts) are on hold because of client and/or pandemic caused delays.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynamic Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter Results SkyFly co-venture opened July 9, 2021. Dynamic holds an option to acquire 50%TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( the “Company”) today reported its unaudited consolidated financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
European Energy A/S announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding EUR bonds and considers ...
The priorities of Amber Grid’s Strategy 2030 – infrastructure conversion to green hydrogen and ...
Missfresh Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...