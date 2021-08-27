checkAd

New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 22:09  |  38   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Hart to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Ms. Hart will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. John Petersen, who will remain on the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Hart, the Board will be comprised of 5 directors, 4 of whom are independent. A number of changes have been made to the various Board committees and these will also take immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments to its management team namely, Mr. George Donne as Vice President (“VP”), Business Development, with effect from September 15, 2021, and Ms. Malika Arora, Controller, effective September 1, 2021.

Mr. Jonathan Henry, Chair of the Company, commented:

I am delighted that Stephanie is joining Giyani’s Board. Her significant senior level expertise in finance, risk, operational and capital project roles in the international mining sphere, coupled with her knowledge of corporate governance will make an excellent addition to the Company’s Board. I would also like to thank Mr. John Petersen for taking over from Eugene Lee in April as Audit Chair, guiding the Company through the last several quarters.

Board of Director Appointment

Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining. Ms. Hart spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business. Other roles at Vale included Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter. Currently, Ms. Hart is the CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company. She was also recently appointed to the board of West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation. Ms. Hart has extensive experience in budgeting, reporting and analysis, internal controls, financial and risk management.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
European Energy A/S announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding EUR bonds and considers ...
The priorities of Amber Grid’s Strategy 2030 – infrastructure conversion to green hydrogen and ...
Missfresh Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...