New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Hart to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Ms. Hart will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. John Petersen, who will remain on the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Hart, the Board will be comprised of 5 directors, 4 of whom are independent. A number of changes have been made to the various Board committees and these will also take immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments to its management team namely, Mr. George Donne as Vice President (“VP”), Business Development, with effect from September 15, 2021, and Ms. Malika Arora, Controller, effective September 1, 2021.

Mr. Jonathan Henry, Chair of the Company, commented: