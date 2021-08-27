New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team
TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Hart to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Ms. Hart will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. John Petersen, who will remain on the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Hart, the Board will be comprised of 5 directors, 4 of whom are independent. A number of changes have been made to the various Board committees and these will also take immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments to its management team namely, Mr. George Donne as Vice President (“VP”), Business Development, with effect from September 15, 2021, and Ms. Malika Arora, Controller, effective September 1, 2021.
Mr. Jonathan Henry, Chair of the Company, commented:
“I am delighted that Stephanie is joining Giyani’s Board. Her significant senior level expertise in finance, risk, operational and capital project roles in the international mining sphere, coupled with her knowledge of corporate governance will make an excellent addition to the Company’s Board. I would also like to thank Mr. John Petersen for taking over from Eugene Lee in April as Audit Chair, guiding the Company through the last several quarters.”
Board of Director Appointment
Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining. Ms. Hart spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business. Other roles at Vale included Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter. Currently, Ms. Hart is the CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company. She was also recently appointed to the board of West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation. Ms. Hart has extensive experience in budgeting, reporting and analysis, internal controls, financial and risk management.
