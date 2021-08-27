D-BOX Provides Management Cease Trade Order Update Per Policy Statement 12-203

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO) is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order (“MCTO”) issued by the Corporation’s principal regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”), on August 12, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Corporation in the filing of its unaudited and condensed interim consolidated financial statements, its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and related officer certifications (collectively the “Required Documents”) before the prescribed deadline of August 14, 2021.The Corporation’s Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 16, 2021. As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the CEO, the CFO and all the directors of the Corporation may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files the Required Documents and the AMF revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.



The Corporation is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with Policy Statement 12-203 Respecting Management Cease Trade Orders (“PS 12-203”). Until such time as the Corporation files the Required Documents and the MCTO has been revoked, the Corporation intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in PS 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in PS 12-203, the Corporation confirms that, as of the date of this news release, (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement issued on July 28, 2021 (the “Default Announcement”) that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Corporation to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under PS 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.