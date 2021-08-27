checkAd

BC Craft Supply Co. Provides Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 22:30   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to advise that Mrs. Regan McGrath has resigned as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective August 24, 2021. Mr. Matt Watters has been appointed as the interim CFO while a suitable replacement is being sought.

The Company also announces that it has adjourned the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that took place today, Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., to Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (the “Adjourned Meeting”). The Adjourned Meeting will be held at the same location as the Meeting (#810 - 789 West Pender Street in Vancouver, British Columbia) and by toll free teleconference at 1-800-319-7310 Participation Code: 77783. To implement the adjournment, the Meeting was still convened on August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., other than a motion to adjourn the Meeting, no voting or other matters were conducted at the Meeting.

During the adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Meeting, as outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 23, 2021 which was provided to all shareholders and is available at www.sedar.com. Only shareholders as of the previously determined record date of July 23, 2021 are entitled to and are being requested to vote. No further action is required for shareholders that previously submitted a completed form of proxy for the Meeting. The Company will issue further news releases respecting the Adjourned Meeting and the business to be conducted at the Adjourned Meeting as and when warranted.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. 
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;
  • Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

