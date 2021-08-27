Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Puerto Rico Portfolio

On August 27, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) closed on the sale of the Company’s 9 remaining properties in Puerto Rico for $550 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 8 properties located in the continental U.S.

Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539 million, a portion of which were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the Company’s mortgage loan. Immediately prior to closing, the outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loan was approximately $214.5 million.