checkAd

Rush Street Interactive to Bring BetRivers Online Sportsbook to Arizona With the Arizona Rattlers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 23:04  |  14   |   |   

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that the Arizona Rattlers (the “Rattlers”), a long-established professional indoor football franchise, designated RSI as their operating partner for online sports betting. In addition to receiving market access in Arizona, RSI will become a major sponsor of the six-time world champion Rattlers.

The Arizona Department of Gaming determined that the application by the Rattlers and RSI is eligible for one of the ten sports wagering licenses associated with an Arizona professional sports team or franchise and has granted RSI a temporary event wagering designee license. RSI plans to launch online sports betting in the state under its BetRivers brand during the upcoming NFL and NCAA fall football seasons.

“We are very excited to bring our BetRivers mobile apps to Arizona together with the Rattlers, which are deeply rooted in the Phoenix community and share RSI’s commitment to excellence,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “Arizonans are accustomed to receiving a championship caliber product on the field with the Rattlers, and we look forward to offering them a similarly high-quality product off the field through our award-winning BetRivers platform and top-notch customer service.”

Founded in 1992, the Rattlers are the third longest tenured professional sports team in Arizona and have played for their entire history in the state. The Rattlers are one of the most accomplished professional sports teams in Arizona as well as one of the most successful teams in the history of indoor football, winning the most games and championships of any professional indoor football team in the country.

“Arizona is home to the greatest fans in the country, and we are thrilled to help them enjoy online sports betting through our long-term partnership with RSI and the BetRivers team,” said Ron Shurts, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Rattlers. “Following our league-best regular season, this partnership continues the Rattlers’ tremendous success and momentum ahead of our round-one home playoff game this Sunday, where the BetRivers logo will be present.”

Arizona joins Connecticut, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico as states where RSI has recently announced market access partnerships, with the latter two being subject to the passage of enabling mobile gaming legislation. Based on publicly available data, RSI is the market leader in the three most populous states that have legalized retail sports betting – Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York – and is a top five online sports betting company in the United States per gross gaming revenues over the past 12 months, according to a July 2021 report from industry market research firm, Eilers & Krejcik.

Seite 1 von 3
Rush Street Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rush Street Interactive to Bring BetRivers Online Sportsbook to Arizona With the Arizona Rattlers Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that the Arizona Rattlers (the “Rattlers”), a long-established professional indoor football …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
CARMAT Announces a New Commercial Implant of Its Aeson Artificial Heart at University Medical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
SESEN BIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21RSI to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Appoints Richard Schwartz Chief Executive Officer; Names Greg Carlin Vice Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Rush Street Interactive Invests in Online Casino Supplier & Technology Provider Boom Entertainment; Secures Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Market Access Rights in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten