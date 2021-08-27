checkAd

Sustainability and Environmental Goals Top Customer Priorities in Fleet Electrification Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 23:05  |  12   |   |   

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions (SED) published “The State of Vehicle Fleet Electrification,” a study examining the transition to electrified vehicles away from fossil fuels for organizations. Sustainability and environmental goals were among the top customer priorities driving fleet electrification.

In the study, an overwhelming 86 percent of respondents expressed some level of interest in fleet electrification. While environmental drivers were the top priority, cost remains a consideration, especially among commercial operators. Other significant factors included compliance and evolving technology.

The study highlights that organizations are at different phases of adoption, even with fleet electrification goals gaining momentum. NRG recently adopted its own 100 percent by 2030 goal, to convert its entire fleet of light-duty vehicles to all-electric. Despite overwhelming interest in adopting all-electric vehicles, more than 50 percent of survey respondents reported some indecision and may plan to switch a small percentage of their fleet within the next five years.

The study interviewed more than 200 organizations regarding their vehicle fleet electrification plans and how decarbonizing transportation supports their sustainable goals.

To read the entire version of The State of Vehicle Fleet Electrification Study click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the leading information and research platform serving large electric power users. We produce news, analysis, research and events designed to help our community make smart energy decisions. We are a catalyst for change in support of the energy transition taking place in electric power markets. Our mission is to help large electric power users improve their profitability and reduce their carbon emissions by adopting best practices in energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing.

