checkAd

GAN Limited Promotes Michael B. Arouh to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 23:15  |  28   |   |   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, announced today that Michael B. Arouh has been promoted to the position of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Arouh will succeed Todd McTavish on his resignation for personal reasons, which will be effective September 1, 2021. Mr. McTavish is expected to continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his resignation.

Mr. Arouh brings 26 years of legal and business experience to his new role at GAN and will oversee all of the Company’s global legal and regulatory affairs. He has served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of the Company since February 2021, and dedicated outside counsel since June 2020. Prior to joining GAN, Mr. Arouh operated his own law firm where he represented numerous public companies in the internet gambling industry. Mr. Arouh brings substantial experience in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives.

Dermot S. Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, commented, “Michael’s knowledge of GAN, relevant legal and on-line gambling industry experience, energy and record of accomplishments, coupled with his proven leadership, make him the ideal candidate to manage our global legal strategies and activities, and lead our in-house and external legal teams. We look forward to the continued benefit of his counsel as we grow and deliver the best on-line gambling and sports betting experience.”

Mr. Arouh said, “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry, commercial and transactional experience at a fast-growing company in a complex, regulated environment. I look forward to continuing to help GAN grow and helping the GAN team deliver GAN’s proprietary digital platform to extend our customer’s casino brands by immersing our customers’ players in real money internet gambling, internet sports betting, and social casino gaming.”

About GAN Limited:

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

GAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAN Limited Promotes Michael B. Arouh to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, announced today that Michael B. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
CARMAT Announces a New Commercial Implant of Its Aeson Artificial Heart at University Medical ...
Hot Wheels Immortalizes 2020 Legends Tour Winner’s 1970 Trans Am as Official Hot Wheels Toy Car ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
SESEN BIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21GAN Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21GAN Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call for August 16, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten