GAN Limited Promotes Michael B. Arouh to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, announced today that Michael B. Arouh has been promoted to the position of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Arouh will succeed Todd McTavish on his resignation for personal reasons, which will be effective September 1, 2021. Mr. McTavish is expected to continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his resignation.

Mr. Arouh brings 26 years of legal and business experience to his new role at GAN and will oversee all of the Company’s global legal and regulatory affairs. He has served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of the Company since February 2021, and dedicated outside counsel since June 2020. Prior to joining GAN, Mr. Arouh operated his own law firm where he represented numerous public companies in the internet gambling industry. Mr. Arouh brings substantial experience in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives.