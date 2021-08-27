NextGen Healthcare Releases Important Email that Sheldon Razin Conveniently Excluded in His Latest Release

As announced, the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors, through the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, has attempted, in good faith, to schedule interviews with the four independent individuals nominated by Sheldon Razin. These efforts are consistent with NextGen Healthcare’s policies and procedures for considering proposed shareholder nominees, and build on the Board’s ongoing work to identify new, highly qualified director candidates.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), today issued the following statement on behalf of all members of the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors, other than Sheldon Razin and Lance Rosenzweig:

As part of their costly and disruptive proxy campaign, Sheldon and Lance today issued select emails to attempt to demonstrate that they are not obstructing the Board’s efforts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution that serves all shareholders’ best interests. Lance’s words, however, speak for themselves:

“You are hereby on notice that you are not authorized to unilaterally contact the nominees without Shelly’s authorization to do so.”

“We do not see any reason for our candidates to be subject to interviews with the Nomination and Governance Committee or Spencer Stuart.”

Moreover, in their August 27 release issued today, Sheldon and Lance conveniently excluded an email sent on August 25 from the Chair of NextGen Healthcare’s Nominating and Governance Committee:

From: Morris Panner

Date: Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 10:24 PM

Subject: Re: Director Nominees

To: Lance Rosenzweig

Cc: Sheldon Razin

Hi Lance,

I was surprised by the tone and substance of your response to my note. I understand that it is not at all unusual for a nominating committee to request to interview all nominees for director including those proposed by a dissident in contested elections. Doing so is consistent with our Committee charter, as I explained. These interviews typically proceed without controversy, even in proxy contests. In our view, it serves no purpose to block the Committee and your candidates from meeting each other to discuss their candidacy, including their credentials and experiences. It also allows the candidates to ask questions about the Company. The Nominating and Governance Committee is open and fair minded as evidenced by our active director search and recruitment process and the initial slate that included you and Shelly until you and Shelly unilaterally determined to seek control of the Board. I strongly urge you to reconsider your position. I would also note that Ruby called me back and said she would be happy to speak with me if Shelly were to approve. In addition, in my role as a director and and [sic] Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, I am always happy to engage in productive discussions with you and Shelly should you desire to talk.