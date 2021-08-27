 PowerSchool Readies Thousands of School Districts Across the U.S. for the New School Year

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, announced today school districts across the United States have implemented a variety of PowerSchool’s unified solutions as they prepare for a new year of learning – whether returning to the classroom or planning for remote or hybrid learning. PowerSchool is supporting more than 45 million students globally and thousands of educators throughout the nation as they enter the new school year.

“As schools reopen for another year of learning, many are feeling anxious and uncertain about what’s ahead. Yet, we continue to see how resilient educators are and how they’re leveraging PowerSchool’s unified solutions to help adapt to new ways of teaching to best support students and improve outcomes," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool.