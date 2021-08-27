checkAd

CAI International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 23:49  |  19   |   |   

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) (“CAI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announced today that CAI’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on September 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies. As of June 30, 2021, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.9 million CEUs of containers. CAI operates through 13 offices located in 12 countries including the United States.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger involving the Company. In connection with the proposed merger, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, dated August 4, 2021 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), and other documents related to the proposed merger, including a form of proxy, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 4, 2021 and will file or furnish other relevant materials with the SEC. The Definitive Proxy Statement and a form of proxy were first mailed or otherwise furnished to the stockholders of the Company on August 4, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, IF ANY, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED MERGER. This communication is not a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the SEC. Investors and stockholders are able to obtain the documents free of charge at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s website, www.capps.com. In addition, the documents may be obtained free of charge by directing a request by mail or telephone to: CAI International, Inc., Steuart Tower, 1 Market Plaza, Suite 2400, San Francisco, California 94105, Attention: Secretary, (415) 788-0100.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (“Parent”) and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, certain other members of management and employees of the Company and Parent and agents retained by the Company may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of the Company in favor of the proposed merger. Information about directors and executive officers of the Company and their beneficial ownership of the Company’s common stock is set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as filed with the SEC on August 4, 2021. Certain directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees of the Company may have direct or indirect interests in the proposed merger due to securities holdings, vesting of equity awards and rights to other payments. Additional information regarding the direct and indirect interests of these individuals and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation was included in the Definitive Proxy Statement with respect to the proposed merger the Company filed with the SEC and furnished to the Company’s stockholders.

CAI International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAI International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) (“CAI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announced today that CAI’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on September 27, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
CARMAT Announces a New Commercial Implant of Its Aeson Artificial Heart at University Medical ...
Hot Wheels Immortalizes 2020 Legends Tour Winner’s 1970 Trans Am as Official Hot Wheels Toy Car ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
SESEN BIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21CAI International, Inc. Announces Receipt by Subsidiary CAL Funding IV Limited of Requisite Consents in Consent Solicitation Relating to its 2.22% Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten