Spectrum Global Solutions Shows Positive Operating Income and Increased Net Shareholder Equity, Working Towards Market Uplisting

27.08.2021, 23:47  |  33   |   |   

Significant Second Quarter Gains Lay Foundation for Long-term Success

BOCA RATON, Fla, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), today reported second quarter earnings. Auditors advised the Company they deemed High Wire Networks, Inc. the acquiring entity in the merger previously announced.   As a result, the financial statements reflect High Wire’s full Q2 and SGSI’s last two weeks of the quarter.

Highlights from Q2 2021:

  • Shareholder net equity, including Series D preferred stock, increased to $11.174M, versus $1M for the same period ending June 30, 2020
  • $10.8M pro forma revenue 
  • $1.161M pro forma net income
  • High Wire's industry leading Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity marketplace showed tremendous growth in every key metric

Outlook:

  • The sales and marketing organization has been consolidated and expanded, and growth is expected to continue
  • Operations have been streamlined across operating units, lowering overall costs and increasing operational efficiencies
  • Revenue and EBITDA trends expected to continue in positive direction, building off Q2
  • Cost trends in historical SGSI businesses continue to trend downward
  • Company liquidity is expected to continue through remainder of the year and result in cash flow improvements
  • Previously announced Secure Voice Corp. transaction expected to close before end of Q3

"We are very excited with the improvements made during the Second Quarter.  Our team continues to do the little things that build on themselves to make big things happen,” said Mark Porter, High Wire President and CEO. “We are laser-focused on building a foundation for long term, sequential success through lasting partners relationships, profitable recurring revenue in high growth sectors, and by putting the absolute best players on the field at all times.  As we continue to get better, we will be able to accelerate our growth and ‘go faster’."

    Q-2 2021        
    As Reported     Spectrum for period prior to reverse acquisitions     With effect of Spectrum for entire quarter  
Revenue   $ 7,794,068     $ 3,029,879     $ 10,823,947  
                         
Net income (loss)   $ (1,591,590 )   $ 2,752,779     $ 1,161,189  
                         
                         
Balance Sheet Data   30-Jun-21     31-Dec-20          
Cash and restricted cash (a)   $ 4,195,227     $ 436,448          
Total current assets     11,787,222       3,185,127          
Total assets     38,295,925       8,978,444          
Total liabilities     27,120,986       5,195,894          
Total equity and mezzanine equity   $ 11,174,939     $ 3,782,550          

(a) On June 30, 2021, the Company had $2 million of restricted cash per the terms of a CARES Act Loan.  On July 26, 2021, the cash was no longer restricted, and was released into the Company's operating account.

