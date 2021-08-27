Spectrum Global Solutions Shows Positive Operating Income and Increased Net Shareholder Equity, Working Towards Market Uplisting

BOCA RATON, Fla, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc . (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), today reported second quarter earnings. Auditors advised the Company they deemed High Wire Networks, Inc. the acquiring entity in the merger previously announced. As a result, the financial statements reflect High Wire’s full Q2 and SGSI’s last two weeks of the quarter.

Shareholder net equity, including Series D preferred stock, increased to $11.174M, versus $1M for the same period ending June 30, 2020

$10.8M pro forma revenue

$1.161M pro forma net income

High Wire's industry leading Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity marketplace showed tremendous growth in every key metric

Outlook:

The sales and marketing organization has been consolidated and expanded, and growth is expected to continue

Operations have been streamlined across operating units, lowering overall costs and increasing operational efficiencies

Revenue and EBITDA trends expected to continue in positive direction, building off Q2

Cost trends in historical SGSI businesses continue to trend downward

Company liquidity is expected to continue through remainder of the year and result in cash flow improvements

Previously announced Secure Voice Corp. transaction expected to close before end of Q3

"We are very excited with the improvements made during the Second Quarter. Our team continues to do the little things that build on themselves to make big things happen,” said Mark Porter, High Wire President and CEO. “We are laser-focused on building a foundation for long term, sequential success through lasting partners relationships, profitable recurring revenue in high growth sectors, and by putting the absolute best players on the field at all times. As we continue to get better, we will be able to accelerate our growth and ‘go faster’."

Q-2 2021 As Reported Spectrum for period prior to reverse acquisitions With effect of Spectrum for entire quarter Revenue $ 7,794,068 $ 3,029,879 $ 10,823,947 Net income (loss) $ (1,591,590 ) $ 2,752,779 $ 1,161,189 Balance Sheet Data 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 Cash and restricted cash (a) $ 4,195,227 $ 436,448 Total current assets 11,787,222 3,185,127 Total assets 38,295,925 8,978,444 Total liabilities 27,120,986 5,195,894 Total equity and mezzanine equity $ 11,174,939 $ 3,782,550

(a) On June 30, 2021, the Company had $2 million of restricted cash per the terms of a CARES Act Loan. On July 26, 2021, the cash was no longer restricted, and was released into the Company's operating account.