checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.08.2021, 00:00  |  25   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, it was revealed that a Citizen Petition was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting that the FDA halt two ongoing trials of Cassava’s proprietary drug Simufilam. The Citizen Petition alleges that the foundational science and studies supporting Cassava’s use of Simufilam are based on systemic data manipulation and misrepresentation.

On August 25, 2021, before the market opened, Cassava issued a response to the petition, claiming that the allegations regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. Among other things, the Company claimed that the clinical data, which the citizen petition stated had been reanalyzed to show Simufilam was effective, had been generated by Quanterix Corp. (“Quanterix”), an independent company, suggesting that the reanalysis was valid.

On this news, Cassava’s share price fell $36.97, or 32%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 27, 2021, before the market opened, Quanterix issued a statement denying the Company’s claims, stating that it “did not interpret the test results or prepare the data” touted by Cassava.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $10.44, or 15%, during intraday trading on August 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Cassava securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cassava Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CASSAVA Sciences Inc - Die Nerven sind es!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
CARMAT Announces a New Commercial Implant of Its Aeson Artificial Heart at University Medical ...
Hot Wheels Immortalizes 2020 Legends Tour Winner’s 1970 Trans Am as Official Hot Wheels Toy Car ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
SESEN BIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SAVA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.215 extrem beliebte Aktien, die man im August unbedingt meiden sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare