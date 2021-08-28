Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer

cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its Old Notes, with a Purchase Price per Old Note equal to 105% of the Closing Indicative Note Value of the Old Notes on the Expiration Date (as extended), which reflects a 5% premium to the Closing Indicative Note Value of the Old Notes on the Expiration Date (as extended).

Each of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer is accompanied by a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Old Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Old Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Old Notes pursuant to either the Exchange Offer or the Tender Offer will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation. Please refer to the press releases dated June 17, 2021, July 30, 2021 and August 16, 2021 for further details on the Exchange Offer, Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Exchange Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 27, 2021, and the Tender Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 27, 2021. The Exchange Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation will instead expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021, and the Tender Offer and its accompanying Consent Solicitation will instead expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021, unless further extended or early terminated by Barclays, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of Barclays in accordance with the methods set out in the Prospectus (as defined below) or the Statement (as defined below), as applicable.