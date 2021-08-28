Box Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation

We strongly believe that Glass Lewis reached the wrong conclusion in its recent report. Notably, Glass Lewis fails to acknowledge that significant changes have already been made and that the change agents are already on the Board.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today commented on a report published by Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) in connection with the election of the company’s director nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), to be held on September 9, 2021:

Importantly, the nation’s leading proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) recognizes the extent of the company’s progress and that further Board level change is not warranted. In its August 23, 2021 report, which recommends Box stockholders vote on the company’s BLUE proxy card, ISS states1:

“Since the 2020 settlement with the dissident and the formation of the operating committee, the company appears to have made significant progress on the margin side over the past several quarters. While the revenue metrics are taking longer to improve, the company's assertion that there are green shoots appears fair, particularly in the most recent quarters, as evidenced by the improvements in net retention rate and large deal growth.”

“Given the level of collaboration in the initial stages of the dissident's involvement, it is unclear what incremental benefit the dissident's presence on the board would impart at this stage. The nominees who joined the board as a result of the settlement appear credible, experienced, and engaged, and they have expressed conviction in the company’s strategy.”

In fact, recent change at Box has been significant and powerful:

Box has reshaped the Board with seven new highly experienced directors added in the past three years and four added since 2019, including adding two (20% of the Board) in March of 2020 who were approved by Starboard.

The Operating Committee was formed in connection with the March 2020 Starboard settlement, which includes both Starboard-approved directors; due to its effectiveness, the Board proactively maintained the Committee after the expiration of the Starboard standstill agreement.

Box is delivering improved operating and financial performance, including operating margin improvement and reacceleration of revenue growth, with sustained momentum across the business.

The company is executing a clear go-forward strategy alongside a world-class partner in KKR, following the Board’s multi-month comprehensive review of strategic options.

The Board proactively enhanced corporate governance and compensation practices, including separation of Chair and CEO roles, with Starboard-approved directors as Chair of Board and Chairs of Audit and Compensation Committees.

Box is in the strongest financial position in its history and the improving operating and financial performance is reflected in the company’s recent stock price performance. Driven by the performance of the company and the execution of our strategic plan, Box has generated TSR of 115% and outperformed its SaaS peers since the Starboard settlement in March 20202. In addition, the company is one of the top ten performing software company stocks to date in 20213. Momentum is accelerating, as evidenced by strong fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results as well as third quarter 2022 guidance and raised fiscal year 2022 guidance4.