Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company” or “Pender”) today announced its financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

On May 28, 2021, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Pender Private Investments Inc.(“PPI”), formerly the Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd., paying approximately $25 million for an underlying portfolio of investments with fair value of $58 million. This $33 million discount to fair value, a “Day-One Gain” is not recognized as a gain under IFRS, but is instead treated as a deferred gain and contra asset.

As a key indicator in the evaluation of the performance and condition of our business, the Company posts “Reporting NAV” and/or “Reporting NAV per Share”, two non-IFRS measures1 that include the impact of the Day-One Gain in the net asset value of the Company.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net income was $9,852,226 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020 – $4,442,618) as a result of positive investment performance in the quarter.

Net income per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.29 (June 30, 2020 – $0.56).

Net assets per Class C common share (“Share”) were $7.42 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $6.11).

Reporting NAV per Share was $9.83 at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $6.11) an increase that was due to investment performance and the Day-One Gain on the acquisition of PPI.

The Company’s net assets were $56.6 million as at June 30, 2021, an increase from December 31, 2020 ($47.3 million) that was primarily the result of positive investment performance during the period.

Reporting NAV was $74.9 million as at June 30, 2021, an increase from December 31, 2020 ($47.3 million) an increase that was due to investment performance and the Day-One Gain on the acquisition of PPI.

Shares outstanding were 7,626,529, a decrease from December 31, 2020 (7,740,129) that was the result of share repurchases under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) which was renewed on February 11, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, 73.4% of investment portfolio is in private companies and 26.6% is in publicly-listed companies.

