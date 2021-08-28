checkAd

Binovi Addresses Termination of Proposed Takeover by Captiva Verde

Autor: Accesswire
28.08.2021, 05:00  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(GR:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, provides today an update with respect to the August 16, 2021 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(GR:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, provides today an update with respect to the August 16, 2021 announcement by Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. ("Captiva") of its unsolicited offer to buy all of the shares of Binovi . By virtue of Captiva's news release of August 19, 2021, the Company has determined that the proposed offer by Capitva had been terminated. Between the offer date and the Capitva news release of August 19,2021, the Company had no significant communications or diligence exchange with Capitva or any party representing Capitva and is not aware of any material fact or circumstances with respect to or in connection with the Capitva proposal or the cancellation thereof.

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com
Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162
https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661832/Binovi-Addresses-Termination-of-Prop ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Binovi Addresses Termination of Proposed Takeover by Captiva Verde VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(GR:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, provides today an update with respect to the August 16, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Self Tender Offer
Avidian Gold Announces Majority Owned Subsidiary High Tide Intention to Become Public Company and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cloud DX’s Chief Medical Officer Joins IEEE SA Telehealth Working Groups and Executive Team ...
Former NFL 4X Pro Bowl, 2X First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst ...
CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Opens 9th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store
Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...