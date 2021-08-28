checkAd

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.08.2021, 08:16  |  23   |   |   

On 27 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 58,481 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.9 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,012,344 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.18% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider On 27 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 58,481 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.9 per share. Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions to Hold Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on September 1, 2021 at 5: 00 PM ET
Biomerica Reports Fiscal 2021 Year End Results
Genmab to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Spectrum Global Solutions Shows Positive Operating Income and Increased Net Shareholder Equity, ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Acquisition of Approximately 18.4 Million Additional Inter ...
Quantum Genomics Presents Results from Phase IIb QUORUM Study of Firibastat in Heart Failure at the ...
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Livestream Integrated E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the Benzinga Crypto Festival and Participate in Panel Discussion
Angus Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs
Abaxx Technologies Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:12 UhrGreat Reset: Ich befürchte, dass die Politik weltweit in diese Richtung agiert, so Torsten Polleit
FinanceNewsTV | Interviews
05:53 UhrKW 34/2021: Aktienmarkt vor dem grossen Sprung? Steinhoff, Lang u. Schwarz, SFC Energy, NanoRepro mit kursbewegenden News
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Robex Resources Inc.: 2021 Second Quarter Results — Positive Outlook
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Angus Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Marktgeflüster: Powells Nothingburger!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
27.08.21Powell: Jackson Hole-Rede
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
27.08.21Patagonia Gold Second Quarter Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Yamana Gold: Gelingt die Bodenbildung?
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
27.08.21Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchases Under Normal Course Issuer Bid
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten