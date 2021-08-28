checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.08.2021, 17:48  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond
ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019

28-Aug-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement:
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Encavis AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,69€
Hebel 13,24
Ask 1,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,99€
Hebel 11,86
Ask 1,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Encavis AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019


Hamburg, August 28, 2021 - The MDAX listed Hamburg based solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV, the "Company") has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Encavis Finance B.V., issued on September 13, 2017 as well as on September 5, 2019 perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN DE000A19NPE8, the "Bonds") with time limited conversion rights into ordinary bearer shares of the Company in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 150.3 million.

The Management Board of the Company and the Managing Directors of Encavis Finance B.V. have decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of the Company to exercise its contractual right to early mandatory conversion of the Bonds. The early mandatory conversion in one transaction instead of multiple individual conversions increases efficiency of the conversion process significantly.

The mandatory conversion of still outstanding Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 149.5 million shall take place at the conversion price of EUR 7,0836 last announced on May 31, 2021. Each bond will be converted into the number of shares of the Company calculated by dividing the nominal amount of the bonds to be converted by the conversion price. The Company intends to create the required shares from the Conditional Capital 2017 and 2018 and from the Authorised Capital 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 28-Aug-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fiven ASA second quarter report 2021
DGAP-News: Krypto-Börse Bybit unterstützt E-Sport-Schwergewicht Virtus.pro
DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG english
DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:06 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:06 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:58 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:58 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:48 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Im SDax stehen zwölf Wechsel an - Drei Börsenneulinge erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21OFFIZIELLE KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: MDax verliert an Bedeutung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Kleinerer MDax verliert an Bedeutung - Vantage Towers steigt auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Encavis auf 'Hold' - Ziel 15,50 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
18.08.21BERENBERG stuft Encavis auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere