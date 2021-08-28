DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond ENCAVIS AG: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 28-Aug-2021 / 18:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, August 28, 2021 - The MDAX listed Hamburg based solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV, the "Company") has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Encavis Finance B.V., issued on September 13, 2017 as well as on September 5, 2019 perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN DE000A19NPE8, the "Bonds") with time limited conversion rights into ordinary bearer shares of the Company in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 150.3 million.

The Management Board of the Company and the Managing Directors of Encavis Finance B.V. have decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of the Company to exercise its contractual right to early mandatory conversion of the Bonds. The early mandatory conversion in one transaction instead of multiple individual conversions increases efficiency of the conversion process significantly.

The mandatory conversion of still outstanding Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 149.5 million shall take place at the conversion price of EUR 7,0836 last announced on May 31, 2021. Each bond will be converted into the number of shares of the Company calculated by dividing the nominal amount of the bonds to be converted by the conversion price. The Company intends to create the required shares from the Conditional Capital 2017 and 2018 and from the Authorised Capital 2021.