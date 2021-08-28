Ad hoc announcement: Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Encavis Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond Encavis Finance B.V.: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 28-Aug-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Encavis Finance B.V.: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019





Rotterdam (NL), August 28, 2021 - Encavis Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the MDAX listed Hamburg based solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV, the "Company") issued on September 13, 2017 as well as on September 5, 2019 perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN DE000A19NPE8, the "Bonds") with time limited conversion rights into ordinary bearer shares of the Company in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 150.3 million.

The Management Board of the Company and the Managing Directors of Encavis Finance B.V. have decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, to exercise its contractual right to early mandatory conversion of the Bonds.

The mandatory conversion of still outstanding Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 149.5 million shall take place at the conversion price of EUR 7,0836 last announced on May 31, 2021. Each bond will be converted into the number of shares of the Company calculated by dividing the nominal amount of the bonds to be converted by the conversion price.

The early mandatory conversion will take place on October 4, 2021.



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 2.8 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.26 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

28-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Encavis Finance B.V. Stadionweg 43D 3077 AS Rotterdam Netherlands Phone: +31 (0)20 521 4777 E-mail: info@encavis.com Internet: www.encavis.com ISIN: DE000A19NPE8 WKN: A19NPE Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1229555

End of Announcement DGAP News Service