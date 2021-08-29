checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 31, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/draftking-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR& ...

DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the U.S. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business (B2B). DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company. On April 23, 2020, DEAC consummated transactions contemplated by a Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”) dated December 22, 2019, as amended on April 7, 2020. In connection therewith, DEAC merged with and into DraftKings, whereby DraftKings survived the merger and became the successor issuer to DEAC. Also, DraftKings acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). SBTech is a full-service B2B turnkey technology provider with omni-channel sports betting solutions, trading services, and marketing and bonus tools powering popular sports betting and online gaming brands. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted the acquisition of SBTech and its business.

The truth about SBTech was revealed on June 15, 2021, when Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report alleging that DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Citing “conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites,” Hindenburg alleged that “SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets,” estimating that 50% of SBTech’s revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.”

