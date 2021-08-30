Successful capital increase in the first half of 2021 and expansion of the investor base

Acquisition of eleven residential properties and one property under construction

Expansion of real estate portfolio to CHF 345.8 million, +70% compared to year-end 2020

Target rental income (annualized) of CHF 14.1 million as of June 30, 2021

Rental income of CHF 4.7 million, +153% compared to the first half of 2020

Total fund assets at CHF 352.1 million as of June 30, 2021

Net asset value per share of CHF 108.66 as of June 30, 2021





Details on the first half year 2021



In the first half of 2021, the Fund management company successfully carried out a capital increase for the HSL Fund with proceeds of CHF 37.6 million. As part of the capital increase, the investor base was expanded again. The inflow of funds was used to acquire ten residential properties and one property under construction with a total of over 300 apartments in attractive locations and a value of around CHF 130 million (legal transfer of ownership of the ten residential properties as of April/June 2021).

The market value of the real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021 increased to CHF 345.8 million, an increase of approximately 70% compared to year-end 2020 (12/31/2020: CHF 204.3 million; 06/30/2020: CHF 100.8 million). The portfolio now comprises a total of 819 apartments with a total rental area of 71,670 m2.