checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HSL Fund - Real estate portfolio grows by 70% in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 06:58  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate
HSL Fund - Real estate portfolio grows by 70% in the first half of 2021

30-Aug-2021 / 06:58 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR August 30, 2021

 

  • Successful capital increase in the first half of 2021 and expansion of the investor base
  • Acquisition of eleven residential properties and one property under construction
  • Expansion of real estate portfolio to CHF 345.8 million, +70% compared to year-end 2020
  • Target rental income (annualized) of CHF 14.1 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Rental income of CHF 4.7 million, +153% compared to the first half of 2020
  • Total fund assets at CHF 352.1 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Net asset value per share of CHF 108.66 as of June 30, 2021

     

Details on the first half year 2021

In the first half of 2021, the Fund management company successfully carried out a capital increase for the HSL Fund with proceeds of CHF 37.6 million. As part of the capital increase, the investor base was expanded again. The inflow of funds was used to acquire ten residential properties and one property under construction with a total of over 300 apartments in attractive locations and a value of around CHF 130 million (legal transfer of ownership of the ten residential properties as of April/June 2021).

The market value of the real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021 increased to CHF 345.8 million, an increase of approximately 70% compared to year-end 2020 (12/31/2020: CHF 204.3 million; 06/30/2020: CHF 100.8 million). The portfolio now comprises a total of 819 apartments with a total rental area of 71,670 m2.

Seite 1 von 5
HelvSwiCom Fd/Ut CHF jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HSL Fund - Real estate portfolio grows by 70% in the first half of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate HSL Fund - Real estate portfolio grows by 70% in the first half of 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 06:58 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 30 June 2021 distribution payment
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO executes 4-for-1 stock split
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Bericht über das 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: HSL Fund - Immobilienportfolio wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 70%
EQS-News: 1291 Die Schweizer Anlagestiftung - Sehr gutes Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
EQS-Adhoc: HSL Fund - Real estate portfolio grows by 70% in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: adesso wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter stark und steigert operatives Ergebnis auch vor ...
DGAP-News: adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:58 UhrEQS-Adhoc: HSL Fund - Immobilienportfolio wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 70%
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21EQS-Adhoc: HSC Fund - 14% net income growth in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21EQS-Adhoc: HSC Fund - 14% Wachstum des Nettoertrags im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Helvetica Fonds mit sehr erfreulichen Ergebnissenim ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
02.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Helvetica Funds deliver very pleasing results in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Helvetica Fonds mit sehr erfreulichen Ergebnissen im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs