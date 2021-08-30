checkAd

flatexDEGIRO executes 4-for-1 stock split

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO executes 4-for-1 stock split

30.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO executes 4-for-1 stock split

- Each flatexDEGIRO shareholder of record at close of business on 1 September 2021 will receive three additional shares for every share held

- Number of outstanding shares to increase to 109,704,548

- Shares to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on 2 September 2021

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading and fastest-growing retail online broker will execute a 4-for-1 stock split to further increase liquidity of the shares and make stock ownership even more accessible to investors, especially in the retail sector. Each flatexDEGIRO shareholder will receive three additional shares for every one share owned. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on 2 September 2021. The price of the flatexDEGIRO share will be divided by four accordingly, without impacting the value of the total share capital or diluting stock ownership.

"flatexDEGIRO is on a mission to fully retailise capital market access, allowing everyone to take charge of their own financial future in a smart and responsible way. Due to our operating and financial success, our share price has increased by more than 200 percent over the last two years. The stock split enables more retail investor to participate directly in our long-term growth agenda," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO the rationale of the stock split.

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG and CEO of DEGIRO adds: "As the leading European retail broker it is also our responsibility to increase accessibility of capital markets. With the stock split the price of our share will visually quarter while the number of shares will quadruple. A lower share price allows more retail investors to trade the stock and to further increase the liquidity in the share, which is positive for the intended inclusion of flatexDEGIRO in the MDAX."

Wertpapier


